El Ayuntamiento de Madrid cierra la Oficina de Derechos Humanos y Memoria que creó el Gobierno de Carmena 

El Gobierno municipal madrileño de PP y Cs clausurará la Oficina de Derechos Humanos y Memoria puesta en marcha en 2017 por el anterior equipo capitaneado por Manuela Carmena al considerar que la misma "no ha servido a sus fines sino a ser correa de transmisión del sectarismo del gobierno de Carmena", según han detallado fuentes municipales.
Fue el tercer teniente de alcalde de la anterior corporación, Mauricio Valiente, quien estuvo al frente de esta Oficina. Tal y como ha adelantado El País, en ella trabajan a día de hoy tres funcionarios, que hasta su cese, estaban dirigidos por Rafael Escudero y Txema Urkijo.
La Oficina organizó numerosos actos, por ejemplo uno de reparación institucional del pueblo gitano, y se propuso eliminar de la capital cualquier vestigio franquista. Velaba asimismo por la aplicación del plan estratégico de Derechos Humanos aprobado por el Consistorio, y por la puesta en marcha de las medidas estipuladas por el Comisionado de la Memoria Histórica.
Ahora, el nuevo equipo de Gobierno recuerda que esta Oficina se opuso "a todo tipo de apoyo a los opositores demócratas de Venezuela acordado en el Pleno". Entienden que "el anterior equipo de Gobierno ha hecho de la oficina un instrumento de discordia y confrontación en relación con la memoria histórica". En este sentido, las mismas fuentes aseguran que "solo" ha reconocido a unas víctimas "de atropellos a los derechos humanos y no a todas", algo que terminó en la "disolución del comisionado de memoria histórica creado por todos los grupos municipales".
Frente a ello, ahondan, el gobierno de José Luis Martínez-Almeida mostrará su reconocimiento y su respeto a todas las víctimas de violaciones de derechos humanos "sin exclusión". "No miraremos el color político de los verdugos para hacer ese reconocimiento como ha hecho durante estos años el gobierno de Carmena", han apuntado.
