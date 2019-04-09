La preocupación por la corrupción se disparó diez puntos el pasado mes de marzo recuperando, en plena precampaña electoral, la segunda plaza de la lista de problemas de España y desplazando a los políticos al tercer puesto de este ránking que surge mensualmente de los barómetros del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).
En concreto, el CIS ha publicado este martes el macrobarómetro preelectoral que ha realizado con motivo de las elecciones generales del próximo 28 de abril. El instituto sociológico ha incluido en este estudio su tradicional pregunta sobre los problemas de España, pero en esta ocasión el trabajo de campo se basa en 16.194 entrevistas frente a las alrededor de 3.000 se hacen para los barómetros mensuales.
La lista de problemas vuelve a estar encabezada por el paro, cuyas menciones suben 1,2 puntos respecto a febrero, y llegan al 61,8%, mientras que la corrupción y el fraude recuperan la segunda plaza que habían abandonado el pasado mes de noviembre, cuando fueron desbancados por la clase política.
Sanidad y calidad del empleo
A mes y medio de las elecciones, las alusiones a la corrupción se sitúan en el 33,3%, diez puntos más que en el mes anterior, y alcanzando su máximo del último medio año. Las menciones a la clase política como un problema caen cuatro décimas, hasta el 29,1%.
Además, en el último mes ha crecido la preocupación por los problemas económicos -que pasan el 22,3% al 25%-, así como la que genera la sanidad, que figura en el quinto puesto con un 16,6%, y especialmente la educación que marca 3,5 puntos más que en febrero y sube la sexta plaza con un 12%, su máximo desde finales de 2016.
También están por encima del 10% de menciones los problemas relacionados con la calidad del empleo (que suben 3,4 puntos, hasta el 11,1%), así como la independencia de Catalunya, que sube casi cuatro puntos y coincidiendo con el juicio por el proceso independentista llega al 11%.
Problemas sociales y pensiones
Los problemas sociales también preocupan más, hasta 10,1%, la inquietud por la pensiones sube dos puntos, llegando al 9,1%, y en plenas movilizaciones por 8 de marzo, crecen 3,2 puntos las menciones a la violencia contra la mujer, que marcan su máximo histórico.
La lista de problemas personales vuelve a estar un mes más liderada por el paro (31,8%), al que siguen los problemas económicos (28,6%), la sanidad (18,5%), la calidad de empleo (16,8%) y las pensiones (14,8%).
