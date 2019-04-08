Europa Laica ha pedido a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que se pronuncie sobre la procedencia de que candidatos públicos para las elecciones asistan a procesiones, con motivo de la Semana Santa, en periodo electoral.
Esta organización ha presentado una petición de "consulta-resolución" a la Junta declarando que los cargos institucionales no deberían de participar en este tipo de eventos religiosos, siendo España un Estado aconfesional "respetando con ello la Constitución Española respecto a la separación entre Iglesia y Estado".
"Su incumplimiento en periodo electoral, y mucho más cuando los participantes sean candidatos de sus respectivos partidos, conculca no solo esa separación sino más grave, la propia normativa electoral", afirma Europa Laica.
La organización considera que cuando la JEC ha obligado a retirar simbología política del espacio público, con consideraciones basadas en la debida neutralidad del Estado, tiene que actuar y "dictar en consecuencia" respecto a estas otras actuaciones "de simbología confesional institucional como la que se menciona".
