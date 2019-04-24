Público
Elecciones 2019 Dos candidatos de Vox se presentaron en anteriores elecciones con un partido neonazi

Carlos Adolfo Villaverde Casajús y Alejandro Vélez Ferreira se presentaron a las elecciones hasta en dos ocasiones con el partido neonazi Democracia Nacional, una formación de extrema derecha creada en1995. 

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal. (ALMUDENA ÁLVAREZ | EFE)

Carlos Adolfo Villaverde Casajús, 54 en la lista de Vox al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, ya se había presentado a las elecciones hasta en dos ocasiones con el partido neonazi Democracia Nacional, una formación de extrema derecha creada en1995. Una formación en la que, además, también compartió lista con su también compañero de partido y candidato de Vox al Ayuntamiento de Badajoz, Alejandro Vélez Ferreira.

La primera vez que Casajús -ahora candidato a la alcaldía bajo el paraguas de Santiago Abascal- se presentó a las elecciones de la Asamblea de Madrid fue en el año 2007, cuando su nombre apareció en las listas de la formación ultraderechista como número 51, informa La MareaSu segunda aparición fue en el año 2009, cuando el actual candidato de la lista encabezada por Javier Ortega Smith se presentó a las elecciones europeas por Democracia Nacional. 

Pero Ferreira y Casajús no solo comparten partido en la actualidad. Ya en el año 2007 coincidieron en las listas del partido de extrema derecha. Aunque, en el caso de Ferreira, como candidato a las elecciones locales. Comicios a los que también se presentó en el año 2011 de la mano del mismo partido neonazi, unas informaciones que la formación liderada por Santiago Abascal había ocultado en su biografía y que han sido desveladas por eldiario.es.

