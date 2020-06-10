El candidato del PP de Cantabria al Congreso en las dos elecciones generales del año pasado y miembro de su ejecutiva, Javier Noriega, es el abogado que representa a una de las acusaciones populares de la causa que investiga la convocatoria del 8-M en Madrid. En concreto, Noriega ejerce como representante del denunciante Víctor Valladares, según ha avanzado la Cadena Ser.

Noriega ocupa según la página web del PP cántabro la presidencia de su Comité de Derechos y Garantías desde marzo de 2017 y forma parte del Comité Ejecutivo Regional. Fue número cuatro en la lista del PP al Congreso por Cantabria en las dos últimas citas electorales del 2019, pro no logró escaño. Además, ejerce como letrado desde 1996.

La magistrada del juzgado de instrucción número 51 de Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, ha aceptado la presencia de diversas acusaciones populares en la causa contra Franco en las últimas semanas. Además, rechazó archivar la causa contra el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, como solicitó la Abogacía del Estado y la Fiscalía y mantiene su declaración prevista para este miércoles.



Mientras, el forense del 8-M ha señalado a Illa y Simón pese a no estar imputados. El informe del médico forense Julio Lorenzo Rego incluye el off the record de la ministra de Igualdad para destacar que las reuniones masivas pueden propagar enfermedades infecciosas. "Y no porque lo diga la OMS, ni siquiera la ministra Montero, sino que forma parte del conocimiento popular", señala.

