El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, ha citado el próximo día 6 en calidad de imputado al exdirector de Interviú Alberto Pozas, que será interrogado asistido por un abogado por presunto delito de revelación de secretos en la pieza 10 del denominado caso Tándem, en la que se investigan datos extraídos del móvil de una asesora de Podemos que tenía el comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo.
Pozas fue imputado por el juez Manuel García Castellón el pasado 8 de abril, tras ser escuchado como testigo en relación al volcado del teléfono sustraído en 2016 a Dina Bousselham, asesora de Pablo Iglesias, que acabó pasando por la redacción ya extinta revista.
El exdirector de Interviú reconoció al juez que él fue quien entregó el archivo informático a Villarejo
La comparecencia del periodista como testigo se produjo después de que el comisario jubilado, que se encuentra en prisión provisional, le señalase durante una declaración previa ante el juez como la persona que le entregó un pendrive con el contenido del teléfono de la colaboradora de Iglesias.
Una vez ante el magistrado, Pozas reconoció al juez que él fue quien entregó el archivo informático a Villarejo, por lo que García Castellón interrumpió su declaración y cambió su condición procesal de testigo a investigado. La fecha para su comparecencia asistido de abogado será el próximo 6 de mayo.
Villarejo había señalado anteriormente al exdirector de Interviú ante el juez para justificar por qué el contenido de ese volcado apareció entre el abundante material informático que se le intervino en su detención en 2017 y parte del cual acabó publicado en OkDiario.
El propio Iglesias dijo que había tenido constancia de este asunto porque el presidente del Grupo Zeta, Antonio Asensio, le llamó y le informó de que había llegado la copia del móvil a una de sus revistas y no se iba a publicar, extremo que él confirmó en la Audiencia Nacional cuando fue llamado como testigo.
