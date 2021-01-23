Estás leyendo: La Comunidad de Madrid dejó sin usar nueve máquinas quitanieves en pleno temporal Filomena con la capital colapsada

Isabel Díaz Ayuso La Comunidad de Madrid dejó sin usar nueve máquinas quitanieves en pleno temporal Filomena con la capital colapsada

Sin embargo, la UME, Andalucía y Murcia desplazaron maquinaria para paliar los efectos de la borrasca. 

Filomena Casa de Campo
Vista de parte de os daños que el temporal ha provocado en los árboles de la Casa de Campo de Madrid. Jairo Vargas

La Comunidad de Madrid, presidida por Isabel Díaz Ayuso, dejó sin usar nueve máquinas quitanieves durante el temporal Filomena que durante varios días provocó el colapso de la ciudad. 

Estas máquinas, aunque propiedad de la Administración, están gestionadas por una empresa privada, según ha publicado el diario El País. En noviembre de 2020, la Comunidad entregó la conservación de carreteras regionales a dos empresas que operan con sus propias máquinas y personal, por lo que los recursos de la Comunidad no fueron utilizados.

El colapso de la ciudad fue de tal magnitud que máquinas quitanieves de otras comunidades, como fue el caso de Andalucía –mandó 11– o Murcia –mandó seis–, fueron enviadas a Madrid para paliar los efectos de la borrasca. Incluso la UME aportó 16 máquinas tras la solicitud de Díaz Ayuso. 

El pasado martes, el Consejo de Ministros aprobó la declaración de Zona Afectada Gravemente por una Emergencia de Protección Civil -lo que antes se conocía como zona catastrófica- para los territorios afectados por el temporal de nieve Filomena.

