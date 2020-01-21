madrid
España ya se encuentra oficialmente en estado de emergencia climática. La vicepresidenta de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, ha anunciado este martes que el plan de acción del Gobierno, contempla llevar en 100 días a las Cortes Generales su plan de acción contra el cambio climático.
El plan del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez se articula sobre 30 puntos que afectan a distintas áreas de actuación, que pasan por la fiscalidad, o las finanzas sostenibles. según Ribera.
Ribera ha justificado la declaración de emergencia climática adoptada en el primer Consejo de Ministros ordinario del nuevo Ejecutivo, refiriéndose a razones de "justicia climática", "responsabilidad" y voluntad de garantizar un "futuro" al país.
