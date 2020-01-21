Estás leyendo: El Gobierno declara el estado de emergencia climática y se da 100 días para llevar su plan de acción al Congreso

Crisis climática El Gobierno declara el estado de emergencia climática y se da 100 días para llevar su plan de acción al Congreso

El paquete de medidas del Ejecutivo de Sánchez incluye una treintena de propuestas que afectan a la fiscalidad o las finanzas sostenibles.

Rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Minsitros de María Jesús Montero (c) junto con la vicepresidenta para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera (i) y la ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias./ Juan Carlo
Rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Minsitros de María Jesús Montero (c) junto con la vicepresidenta para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera (i) y la ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias./ Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)

madrid

manuel sánchez/ Alejandro L. de Miguel

España ya se encuentra oficialmente en estado de emergencia climática. La vicepresidenta de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, ha anunciado este martes que el plan de acción del Gobierno, contempla llevar en 100 días a las Cortes Generales su plan de acción contra el cambio climático.

El plan del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez se articula sobre 30 puntos que afectan a distintas áreas de actuación, que pasan por la fiscalidad, o las finanzas sostenibles. según Ribera.

Ribera ha justificado la declaración de emergencia climática adoptada en el primer Consejo de Ministros ordinario del nuevo Ejecutivo, refiriéndose a razones de "justicia climática", "responsabilidad" y voluntad de garantizar un "futuro" al país.

