Debate mujeres La Sexta emitirá un debate a cinco con mujeres políticas el 7 de noviembre

Este se celebrará el día antes de que finalice la campaña electoral y contará con una representante del PSOE, el PP, Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos y Vox. Serán moderadas por la periodista Ana Pastor, según la cadena. 

María Jesús Montero (PSOE), Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos), Irene Montero (Unidas Podemos), Ana Pastor (PP) y Rocío Monasterio (Vox)./ EFE

La Sexta celebrará un debate electoral el próximo 7 de noviembre en el que participarán políticas de los cinco principales partidos: María Jesús Montero, por el PSOE; Ana Pastor, por el PP; Inés Arrimadas, por Ciudadanos; Irene Montero, por Unidas Podemos, y Rocío Monasterio, por Vox. 

El debate será un día antes de que finalice la campaña electoral y tres días antes de que se celebren las elecciones generales. Según la cadena, se establecerán las preguntas con "criterio periodístico y no con cronómetro". Así mismo, será moderado por la periodista Ana Pastor. 

Este será también el último debate electoral de la campaña, pero la cadena planea celebrar otro debate en el que participarán representantes de ocho partidos, el 2 de noviembre en "La Sexta Noche". 

Por su parte, el lunes 4 de noviembre tendrá lugar el debate que enfrentará a los candidatos de los cinco principales partidos que optan a la presidencia del Gobierno. 

"Las posiciones de los intervinientes en el debate se decidirán por sorteo, así como la primera intervención y el minuto de oro final, en el que podrán disponer de sesenta segundos de exposición a cámara sin interrupción", ha indicado la cadena de televisión.

