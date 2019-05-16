Los diez diputados de Vox en Les Corts Valencianes han jurado este jueves su cargo de parlamentarios "por Dios y por España" y con la mano puesta sobre una biblia y un crucifijo que se han ido pasando por la bancada del grupo.
El reglamento de Les Corts Valencianes recoge una fórmula tradicional, según la cual el presidente de la Mesa de Edad ha preguntado si juran o acatan que mientras tengan el cargo de diputados acatarán la Constitución y el Estatuto de Autonomía "sin engaño" y guardarán "fidelidad a la Generalitat".
La mayoría de parlamentarios se han levantado cuando les han llamado y han dicho "sí, juro" o "sí, prometo", en valenciano o en castellano, aunque los diputados de Vox, y algunos de Unides Podem-EU y de Compromís, han introducido variaciones.
Los diputados de Vox han dicho, con la mano sobre la biblia y el crucifijo, que juran "por Dios y por España", mientras que el portavoz de Compromís, Fran Ferri, que llevaba una camiseta del movimiento LGTBI, ha prometido "para defender nuestros derechos y libertades", y el diputado de Compromís Josep Nadal lo ha hecho "por imperativo legal".
La diputada de Unides Podem-EU Pilar Lima, que es sorda, ha prometido el cargo con la ayuda de una intérprete de signos para seguir trabajando para que las instituciones estén al lado de la gente y lograr una sociedad inclusiva, mientras que Laura Soler (PSPV), que va en silla de ruedas, ha explicado que no podía levantarse pero prometía el cargo.
Varias diputadas de Unides Podem han introducido variaciones en la fórmula, pues han aludido a la igualdad y la libertad de los trabajadores, a avanzar en la lucha feminista, o a trabajar por una "tierra viva y en armonía".
