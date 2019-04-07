La Policía Nacional recibió este viernes de la web OK Diario una copia de los datos recogidos en el pendrive que contenía información del móvil robado a una asesora del líder de Podemos. Esto se produjo tras solicitar que se entregase el dispositivo de memoria original, que el portal dijo no encontrar.
Así lo han confirmado a Efe fuentes policiales, que en un primer momento apuntaron que los agentes desplazados al medio de comunicación se habían marchado sin ningún documento.
Agentes de Asuntos Internos fueron al medio a por el dispositivo de memoria, en el que habría una copia del móvil de una colaboradora de Iglesias, Dina Bousselham, que le fue sustraído en 2016 y cuyo contenido apareció entre los archivos incautados al comisario de Policía jubilado José Villarejo.
Los responsables del portal digital dijeron que no lo encontraban, según las fuentes, aunque finalmente entregaron una copia digital del contenido del dispositivo de memoria.
El pasado 29 de marzo, en su declaración como imputado en la pieza del caso Tándem que investiga la documentación que tenía en su poder sobre Pablo Iglesias, Villarejo dijo que él no robó el móvil, sino que le llegó una copia de los datos del teléfono a través del entonces director de Interviú (Alberto Pozas, al que no citó por su nombre).
Siempre según el excomisario, los datos habían llegado en ese dispositivo de memoria a la redacción de la revista, el director consideró que su contenido no era publicable y por eso se lo dio a Villarejo.
Pozas dimitió el viernes como director general de Información Nacional de Moncloa al considerar que está siendo "utilizado para atacar al Gobierno y al presidente" en el caso del espionaje a Pablo Iglesias.
