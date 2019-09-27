Público
Elecciones 10-N La cúpula de Podemos en Murcia abandona a Iglesias para unirse al proyecto de Errejón

El hasta ahora secretario general de los morados en Murcia, Óscar Urralburu, y la número dos, Maria Giménez, dejarán el acta y sus cargos orgánicos en Podemos para liderar Más País en la región.

El hasta ahora secretario general de Podemos en la Región de Murcia, Óscar Urralburu. E.P.

La irrupción de Más País, el nuevo partido de Íñigo Errejón, en el tablero político de cara a las elecciones del 10 de noviembre ha supuesto un auténtico seísmo en la izquierda. Las primeras consecuencias ya son visibles: el hasta ahora secretario general de Podemos en la Región de Murcia, Óscar Urralburu, y la número dos , María Giménez, han abandonado la formación de Pablo Iglesias con la intención de liderar en Murcia la nueva plataforma de Íñigo Errejón, según ha adelantado la Cadena Ser.

Según han confirmado fuentes de Podemos, los dos dirigentes, que todavía son  diputados regionales en la Asamblea de Murcia, dejarán el acta y sus cargos orgánicos en Podemos en las próximas horas.

La Ejecutiva del partido en Murcia será cesada, según marcan los estatutos de Podemos, y se nombrará una gestora.

Previsiblemente, Urralburu encabezará la lista de Más País en Murcia en las generales del próximo 10 de noviembre, si bien dará una rueda de prensa este viernes para explicar su decisión.

El hasta ahora secretario de Podemos en la región de Murcia se ha situado siempre en la órbita de Errejón. Fue uno de los líderes autonómicos que pidió un acuerdo para mantener a "todos dentro" tras la crisis interna que se desató por la decisión de Errejón de concurrir a las elecciones en Madrid con la marca de Manuela Carmena.

El pasado 18 de septiembre, una vez que se conoció la nueva convocatoria de elecciones generales, Urralburu admitió su decepción y enfado. "Estas nuevas elecciones son una ruleta rusa y nos pueden salir muy caras", afirmó.

Murcia es una de las comunidades que más diputados aporta al Congreso, en concreto diez, y es también uno de los territorios en los que la formación de Errejón ha alcanzado acuerdos con Equo para concurrir a las elecciones.

