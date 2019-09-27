Público
Violencia machista El presunto autor del homicidio en el Port Olímpic de Barcelona se suicida cuando iban a detenerle

El asesinato de la joven ocurrió el 4 de septiembre y el 12 uno de los coautores del crimen se entregó y fue ingresado en prisión, mientras que los Mossos siguieron buscando al otro.

Imagen de archivo de un vehículo de los Mossos d'escuadra. / MOSSOS D'ESCUADRA

El presunto autor del homicidio a una mujer en el Port Olímpic de Barcelona se ha suicidado con un disparo en la cabeza este jueves cuando iba a ser detenido en un piso de Badalona (Barcelona), han explicado fuentes cercanas a la investigación a Europa Press.

El presunto homicida ha sido hallado por los Mossos d'Esquadra en el barrio badalonés de Sant Roc, donde la policía catalana ha desplegado un amplio operativo policial en la zona, detalla El Mundo.

El homicidio ocurrió el 4 de septiembre, y el 12 uno de los coautores del crimen se entregó y fue ingresado en prisión, mientras que los Mossos siguieron buscando al otro, al que identificaron gracias a grabaciones.

