Elecciones 10-N DIRECTO | Errejón propone congelar el sueldo a los diputados hasta que se forme un nuevo Gobierno

Sigue al minuto las últimas novedades de la campaña electoral.

Pablo Iglesias, en campaña. (TONI ALBIR | EFE)

Séptimo día de campaña electoral. A algunos se les está haciendo un poco larga. La jornada de este jueves viene marcada por el debate que protagonizarán en La Sexta cinco mujeres en representación de los principales partidos. 

Errejón propone que se congele el sueldo a los diputados hasta que se forme Gobierno

El candidato de Más País a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Iñigo Errejón, ha planteado la posibilidad de que se congele el, sueldo a los diputados mientras persista en bloqueo político y no se logre conformar un Gobierno.

En declaraciones a los medios en Bilbao, el líder de Más País ha insistido en que España "tiene que salir del bucle" y conformar gobierno "cuanto antes".

Rivera acusa a Sánchez de "poner en jaque" la entrega de Puigdemont a España

El líder de Ciudadanos y candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Albert Rivera, ha acusado este jueves al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, de "poner en jaque" la entrega del expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunyaa Carles Puigdemont a España por sus declaraciones sobre la Fiscalía.

"Con el desafío separatista, un patinazo como el de Sánchez nos sale muy caro" porque Puigdemont "lo va aprovechar, va a hacer victimismo por sus palabras, va a desprestigiar el trabajo de fiscales y jueces", ha declarado en un desayuno informativo de Europa Press en Madrid.

Sánchez se abre a dialogar con los independentistas catalanes "si abandonan la vía unilateral"

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones publica una tribuna en una veintena de periódicos europeos en la que vuelve a pedir a Quim Torra, al que califica de "separatista radical", que "condene la violencia sin paliativos".

