El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, llamó este verano a la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, para pedirle que repita como candidata a las elecciones municipales de 2019. El también líder del PSOE considera que la permanencia de la exjueza es imprescindible para que la derecha no llegue al Gobierno de la capital, según ha informado El Confidencial.
El secretario general del Partido Socialista de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, ofreció de forma "informal" a Manuela Carmena encabezar las listas del PSOE al Ayuntamiento en los próximos comicios municipales. Según explicó el propio Franco, no se le propuso ni siquiera encabezar la lista, simplemente habló con ella y le comentó que sería una buena candidata para el PSOE. El líder madrileño afirmó que nunca ha habido un ofrecimiento formal, “en absoluto”, precisó.
En cuanto a la llamada de Sánchez, fuentes conocedoras señalan al medio digital que la conversación fue "protocolaria" entre el presidente del Gobierno y la alcaldesa de la capital del país. Asimismo, la 'propuesta' del secretario general del PSOE no supone un desprecio hacia el candidato que finalmente represente al partido en las elecciones.
La alcaldesa de Madrid sigue sin desvelar su futuro. Preguntada el pasado 15 de agosto hasta en cuatro ocasiones sobre si quiere ser candidata para revalidar la Alcaldía en 2019 y si lo sabrá tras el verano, Carmena repitió un "no lo sé".
