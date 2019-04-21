Vox ha fichado al periodista Herman Tertsch para su candidatura a las elecciones europeas, que encabezará Jorge Buxadé, miembro de la dirección nacional del partido.
Fuentes de Vox han confirmado la noticia que publica El Mundo según la cual la formación que lidera Santiago Abascal ultima su candidatura al Parlamento Europeo y ya ha cerrado estos dos nombres.
Según dicha información, Tertsch estaría entre los cinco primeros puestos de la lista. Tertsch es columnista en ABC y colabora en otros medios de comunicación como EsRadio o 13TV.
La lista la encabezaría Jorge Buxadé, abogado del estado y miembro de la dirección del partido.
