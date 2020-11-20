Estás leyendo: ERC ganaría en Catalunya y habría mayoría absoluta independentista sin llegar al 50% de votos, según el CEO

Los partidos independentistas volverían a obtener mayoría absoluta, tanto en su horquilla más baja como en la más alta.

El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián durante su intervención en el Congreso este jueves durante la segunda jornada de debate a la totalidad de los Presupuestos de 2021.
El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián. - EFE

ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas si se celebraran ahora con entre 36 y 37 escaños, por delante de JxCat, que obtendría entre 28 y 30 diputados, según una encuesta del Centro de Estudios de Opinión (CEO).

La tercera posición sería para el PSC, que lograría 22-23 diputados, Cs caería a la cuarta plaza con 13-14, los comunes lograrían 7-9, el PP 8-9, Vox 7-8, la CUP 6-8 y el PDeCAT podría obtener un diputado o quedarse sin representación en el Parlament.

Los partidos independentistas volverían a obtener mayoría absoluta, tanto en su horquilla más baja como en la más alta, pero no superarían el 50% de los votos, ya que se quedarían en el 48,4%, y podría articularse una mayoría alternativa con ERC, PSC y comunes, aunque solo en la estimación más alta de los tres partidos.

