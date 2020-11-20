madrid
ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas si se celebraran ahora con entre 36 y 37 escaños, por delante de JxCat, que obtendría entre 28 y 30 diputados, según una encuesta del Centro de Estudios de Opinión (CEO).
La tercera posición sería para el PSC, que lograría 22-23 diputados, Cs caería a la cuarta plaza con 13-14, los comunes lograrían 7-9, el PP 8-9, Vox 7-8, la CUP 6-8 y el PDeCAT podría obtener un diputado o quedarse sin representación en el Parlament.
Los partidos independentistas volverían a obtener mayoría absoluta, tanto en su horquilla más baja como en la más alta, pero no superarían el 50% de los votos, ya que se quedarían en el 48,4%, y podría articularse una mayoría alternativa con ERC, PSC y comunes, aunque solo en la estimación más alta de los tres partidos.
Habrá ampliación
