Esta es la mentira
La candidata número dos de Ciudadanos (Cs) al Europarlamento, Maite Pagazaurtundua, ha defendido este miércoles en Sevilla que "la familia de liberales y demócratas somos fundamentales para apuntalar el europeísmo en Europa", y ha incidido en que conservadores y socialistas "han perdido brío y tienen unas malas expectativas electorales".
Esta es la verdad
Pagazaurtundua menciona que “conservadores y socialistas han perdido brío y tienen malas expectativas electorales”. Puede que esto se traduzca en el caso de los “conservadores” del Partido Popular, no así los de su partido, Ciudadanos, o en el caso de los ultraconservadores de Vox. Para los naranjas y los verdes las encuestas dan cifras que mantienen sus resultados o los amplían. En cuanto a los socialistas, lo mismo. Ya fueron mayoría en las elecciones generales y para las Europeas se prevén resultados similares, con un PSOE fuerte muy por delante del resto de formaciones. Como publicamos en Público, lo previsible es que el PSOE repita el mismo porcentaje de votos válidos, con más de 11 puntos de ventaja sobre el PP y 13 sobre Cs, mientras que Unidas Podemos y Vox quedarían casi al mismo nivel que en el pasado 28 de abril.
