Hola, @CiudadanosCs: no vamos a daros la foto q buscáis; no daremos alas a vuestro falaz discurso victimista. Pero sabed q no sois bienvenidos, ni en #Orereta ni en #EuskalHerria.



Un pueblo digno, sereno, solidario e imaginativo os espera.#AgurTrifachito #EginDiezaiegunAurre pic.twitter.com/ozYlknF0aY