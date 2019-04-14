El tercer día de la campaña electoral recibe al PSOE con noticias a su favor ya que lidera la intención de voto con un 31,1% por delante del PP, con un 21%, según un sondeo de GAD3 para La Vanguardia. En tercer lugar se sitúa Ciudadanos, con un 14,4%, mientras que Unidas Podemos tendría el 11,4 de los votos. Muy cerca se sitúa Vox, con un 11,2%. Sin embargo, ERC solo obtendría el 3,6% de los votos.
Este sábado, la segunda jornada dejó novedades ya que se han conocido diez propuestas del programa electoral de Ciudadanos, entre las que se encuentran "acabar con los privilegios nacionalistas o acabar con los contratos basura". Por su parte, Pablo Casado vuelve a equivocarse al afirmar que "el rey es el jefe de Estado que todos hemos votado".
Pablo Iglesias centra su discurso en acabar con las cloacas y en su propuesta para crear una empresa pública de energía porque "traicionar a la patria es privatizar la riqueza pública".
Los actos de Vox en San Sebastián y Bilbao dejaron cinco detenidos por la protesta contra la presencia del líder del partido ultraderechista, Santiago Abascal.
Protestas contra los actos de Cs en San Sebastián
La periodista de Público, Marta Monforte Jaén afirma que equipo del candidato de Cs a la presidencia del Gobierno, Albert Rivera, irán escoltados desde San Sebastián hasta Rentería, aunque se prevé retraso en este traslado porque la Ertzaintza, según fuentes del partido, "no tienen operativo" hasta las 12:15.
Hola, @CiudadanosCs: no vamos a daros la foto q buscáis; no daremos alas a vuestro falaz discurso victimista. Pero sabed q no sois bienvenidos, ni en #Orereta ni en #EuskalHerria.— Arkaitz Rodriguez Torres (@arkarodriguez) 14 de abril de 2019
Un pueblo digno, sereno, solidario e imaginativo os espera.#AgurTrifachito #EginDiezaiegunAurre pic.twitter.com/ozYlknF0aY
