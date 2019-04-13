Público
Elecciones generales 2019 Directo | JxCat quiere facilitar un Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez

PP, PSOE, Cs y Unidas Podemos se enfrentan al segundo día de la campaña electoral. Sigue en directo la última hora de esta jornada para convencer al 41% de indecisos. 

12/04/2019 - El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a su llegada a su primer mitin tras la apertura oficial de la campaña electoral, este viernes en Castellón. EFE/Domenech Castelló

La polémica de la campaña del 'Falcon Viajes' del PP eclipsó el primer día de la campaña electoral este viernes. Ahora, los PP, PSOE, Ciudadanos y Unidas Podemos se preparan para afrontar la segunda jornada. El primero en comenzar es Pedro Sánchez, que pasará el primer fin de semana de la campaña en las Islas Canarias, donde celebrará tres mítines.

Por el momento, Ciudadanos ha denunciado un ataque esta madrugada a su sede en Calafell (Tarragona), que ha amanecido con pintadas y con la cerradura de la puerta principal dañada. 

JxCat quiere facilitar un Gobierno de  Sánchez

Junts per Catalunya se ofrece a facilitar un Gobierno socialista, siempre y cuando se opte por el diálogo en la situación con Catalunya y "no niega como opción el referéndum”, han afirmado los candidatos Sànchez, Turull, Rull y Forn desde Soto del Real.

