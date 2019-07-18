Encuesta | ¿Debe Unidas Podemos aceptar la propuesta de Sánchez de un Gobierno de coalición sin Iglesias?

Pedro Sánchez cierra la puerta a la entrada del líder de Unidas Podemos en el Consejo de Ministros. A cambio, ofrece incorporar a miembros de este partido en el Consejo de Ministros pero dice que sólo la mantendrá hasta las votaciones.
Hay que recordar que Podemos ha consultado a sus bases qué hacer al respecto. Este es el texto íntegro sobre la consulta, en la que no se contempla una opción intermedia de Gobierno de coalición pero con opción a vetos:
¿Cómo deben votar las diputadas y diputados de Podemos en las sesiones de investidura de la XIII legislatura?
OPCIÓN 1 - Para hacer presidente a Pedro Sánchez es necesario llegar a un acuerdo integral de gobierno de coalición (acuerdo programático y equipos), sin vetos, donde las fuerzas de la coalición tengan una representación razonablemente proporcional a sus votos.
OPCIÓN 2 - Para hacer presidente a Pedro Sánchez (ya sea mediante el voto a favor o la abstención), basta con la propuesta del PSOE: un gobierno diseñado únicamente por el PSOE, colaboración en niveles administrativos subordinados al Gobierno y acuerdo programático
