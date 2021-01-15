Félix Sanz Roldán: "Tomé medidas para que Villarejo no tuviera relación con el CNI"  

"Jamás he amenazado a una mujer ni a un niño", ha dicho este viernes Félix Sanz Roldán, exdirector del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), en el juicio que se sigue en el juzgado de lo Penal número 8 de Madrid contra el excomisario Villarejo por haberle denunciado ante las supuestas amenazas contra la empresaria Corinna Larsen sabiendo que era mentira. El duelo entre Villarejo y Sanz Roldán no ha sido posible, al no acceder el juez Jesús de Jesús a la petición del expolicía de poder interrogarle él mismo, ya que es abogado colegiado.

Sanz Roldán ha manifestado que "no tenía ninguna relación con Villarejo", mientras, el comisario jubilado protestaba por no estar de acuerdo. A lo que el abogado de Villarejo, Antonio García Cabrera, le ha preguntado irónicamente: "Usted, que ha sido jefe del CNI tantos años ¿no se enteró de que este señor era uno de los policías más destacados? Sanz Roldán ha contestado: "Nunca supe que tenía relación con el CNI hasta que ocurrió lo que ocurrió y tomé medidas para que no las tuviera".

El que fuera director de los servicios de Inteligencia entre 2009 y 2019 ha confirmado que viajó a Londres en 2012, pero en relación a la pregunta de si se reunió con Corinna y para qué, se ha acogido al artículo 418 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal que permite guardar silencio ante informaciones que puedan atentar contra la seguridad del Estado.

Ha negado haber amenazado a la examiga del rey emérito, Corinna Larsen, la empresaria germana, que momentos antes le había acusado de amenazarla en su habitación de un hotel londinense, en 2012, para que cumpliera unas indicaciones, porque si no "no podría garantizar su integridad física ni la de su hijo", ha dicho Larsen por videoconferencia desde Londres.