Financiación ilegal PP La Audiencia Nacional admite la petición del PP para apartar al juez De Prada de una pieza  del caso Gürtel

El número dos de la trama Gürtel y el PP consideran que el juez no debe formar parte del tribunal que juzgue la pieza separada de Boadilla del Monte. Lo justifican aportando una entrevista en donde el magistrado señalaba que mientras juzgaba el caso Gürtel "sufría más ataques" que en toda su carrera.

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José Ricardo de Prada. EFE/Archivo

La Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha admitido este viernes a trámite la petición del número dos de la trama Gürtel Pablo Crespo y del PP para apartar al juez José Ricardo de Prada en la pieza separada sobre Boadilla del Monte, de la que los populares están acusado de lucrarse con los beneficios de la trama en el municipio.

En un auto, fechado este viernes y al que ha tenido acceso Efe, la Audiencia Nacional ha decidido estudiar dicha solicitud por si pudieran concurrir las causas de recusación previstas en la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial.

Crespo y el PP consideran que el juez no debe formar parte del tribunal que juzgue la pieza separada de Boadilla del Monte y para ello aportaron algunos documentos con los que respaldar su solicitud, como una entrevista en un diario en el que el magistrado señalaba que mientras juzgaba el caso Gürtel "sufría más ataques" que en toda su carrera.

No obstante, y a pesar de que se admite la petición de recusación, la Audiencia no va a tener en cuenta una de las propuestas de Crespo con la que intentaba demostrar la relación de Prada con el exmagistrado Baltazar Garzón. Sobre ello, la Sala de lo penal considera "irrelevante" el argumento expuesto por Crespo, según consta en el auto.

