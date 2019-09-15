Público
Público

Francisco Franco El Gobierno renueva el ducado que Franco concedió a Primo de Rivera

La ARMH ha denunciado la continuidad de los títulos nobiliarios concedidos por el dictador. "¿Sigue reconociendo la democracia a los líderes fascistas? ¿Es un agravio a las víctimas?", critican en un tuit.

Francisco Franco y Carmen Polo. (Foto: Público)

El Gobierno en funciones ha renovado el ducado que el dictador Francisco Franco concedió a José Antonio Primo de Rivera a título póstumo. "La sucesión en el título de Duque de Primo de Rivera, con Grandeza de España, ha sido solicitada por don Fernando María Primo de Rivera y Oriol, por fallecimiento de su padre, don Miguel Primo de Rivera y Urquijo [sobrino del fundador de la Falange]", reza la nota del Ministerio de Justicia publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado.

La Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica (ARMH) ha denunciado la continuidad de los títulos nobiliarios concedidos por el dictador. "¿Sigue reconociendo la democracia a los líderes fascistas? ¿Es un agravio a las víctimas?", señalan en un tuit.

Franco concedió, por decreto del 18 de julio de 1948, el ducado al fundador de la Falange. Otro de los títulos concedidos a título póstumo fue el de la Condesa del Castillo de la Mota, otorgado a Pilar Primo de Rivera.

La supresión de los nombramientos de la dictadura ha sido una de las promesas del actual Gobierno en funciones, sin embargo el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez todavía no ha sido capaz de poner fin a estos títulos nobiliarios.

