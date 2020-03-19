madridActualizado:
El Gobierno ha advertido este jueves de que ahora "llegan los momentos más duros" de la crisis del coronavirus, los momentos "en los que seguirán aumentando los casos hasta que dobleguemos el pico [de la curva de contagios]. El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha lanzado este mensaje este mismo jueves, para después anunciar que el Ejecutivo transferirá 210 millones de euros a las comunidades autónomas, para que puedan "hacer frente al gasto de la batalla" contra el virus.
En una rueda de prensa junto al vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, desde el palacio de La Moncloa, Illa también ha asegurado que el Ejecutivo va a condecer rango de "orden" al actual protocolo de atención para las residencias de mayores, después de los numerosos contagios y los fallecimientos registrados en varios centros de mayores de al menos seis provincias en los últimos días.
(Habrá ampliación)
