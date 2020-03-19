Estás leyendo: El Gobierno advierte de que "llegan los momentos más duros" y transferirá 210 millones a las comunidades

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis del coronavirus El Gobierno advierte de que "llegan los momentos más duros" y transferirá 210 millones a las comunidades

El Ministerio de Sanidad convertirá en una orden el protocolo anticontagio para residencias de mayores. El ministro Illa ha comparecido junto al vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, que el viernes se reunirá con las comunidades autónomas para tratar el reparto de 300 millones destinados a los servicios sociales y a la dependencia.

Illa ordena poner los recursos de la sanidad privada al servicio de los consejeros autonómicos
Los ministros de Sanidad, Salvador Illa; Defensa, Margarita Robles; Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; y Transportes, José Luis Ábalos, han comparecido este domingo en rueda de prensa para informar de la crisis del coronavirus y el estado de alarma decretado para luchar contra la pandemia. Illa ha anunciado "medidas para reforzar el sistema nacional de salud", entre ellas, que se pondrán a las órdenes de los consejeros autonómicos todas las instalaciones de la sanidad privada. El ministro ha dado además un plazo de 48 horas para que todas aquellas personas que dispongan de stock de productos sanitarios lo entreguen de forma obligatoria a Sanidad ante la escasez de recursos en los hospitales. -Redacción-

madrid

Actualizado:

El Gobierno ha advertido este jueves de que ahora "llegan los momentos más duros" de la crisis del coronavirus, los momentos "en los que seguirán aumentando los casos hasta que dobleguemos el pico [de la curva de contagios]. El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha lanzado este mensaje este mismo jueves, para después anunciar que el Ejecutivo transferirá 210 millones de euros a las comunidades autónomas, para que puedan "hacer frente al gasto de la batalla" contra el virus. 

En una rueda de prensa junto al vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, desde el palacio de La Moncloa, Illa también ha asegurado que el Ejecutivo va a condecer rango de "orden" al actual protocolo de atención para las residencias de mayores, después de los numerosos contagios y los fallecimientos registrados en varios centros de mayores de al menos seis provincias en los últimos días.




(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú