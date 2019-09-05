El Gobierno convoca a las CCAA para preparar un brexit duro

El Gobierno reforzará la cooperación con las comunidades autónomas en sus planes de contingencia para afrontar un brexit sin acuerdo y, por eso, las convocará en próximas fechas a una reunión de la Conferencia para Asuntos Relacionados con la Unión Europea (CARUE), presidida por la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo. Así se ha decidido en la Comisión Interministerial para el brexit que se ha reunido este jueves en el Palacio de la Moncloa y que ha presidido el jefe del Ejecutivo en funciones, Pedro Sánchez.
Según informan fuentes del Gobierno, en esta reunión se ha analizado el plan de contingencia y se ha constatado que "España está preparada para afrontar las consecuencias negativas de un brexit sin acuerdo.
El encuentro en La Moncloa ha servido para que los responsables de los Ministerios implicados en los planes de contingencia que el Gobierno aprobó en marzo (ante la posibilidad, en aquel momento, de una salida sin acuerdo en el mes de mayo) analizasen de nuevo las medidas adoptadas.
En cualquier caso el Ejecutivo quiere reforzar la cooperación con los gobiernos autonómicos y por eso ha convocado la reunión de la CARUE.
Además, ante la proximidad del 31 de octubre (fecha prevista para que se haga efectiva la salida del Reino Unido de la UE, si no solicita otra prórroga) un grupo de trabajo dependiente de la Comisión Interministerial para el Brexit se reunirá semanalmente para hacer un seguimiento exhaustivo de la implementación de los últimos detalles de los planes de contingencia.
