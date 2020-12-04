Estás leyendo: El Gobierno evita aclarar si preguntará por la monarquía en las encuestas del CIS

El Gobierno evita aclarar si preguntará por la monarquía en las encuestas del CIS

En una respuesta enviada al diputado de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu, el Ejecutivo rechaza valorar los resultados del sondeo realizado por 16 medios independientes y se limita a alegar que en los estudios de opinión se utilizan "indicadores valorativos de comparación de las principales instituciones españolas". 

Rey con Sánchez
El rey Felipe VI y el presidente Pedro Sánchez en una imagen de archivo. Ballesteros / EFE

bilbao

Tras un año difícil para la Casa Real, el Gobierno prefiere dejar en el aire si ha llegado o no el momento de que las encuestas del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) vuelvan a preguntar a la ciudadanía sobre la monarquía. Así se desprende de una respuesta enviada al diputado de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu, quien buscaba conocer cuáles eran los planes en torno a ese polémico asunto.

Iñarritu planteó esta consulta tras conocerse los resultados de la encuesta realizada por el instituto demoscópico 40dB para una plataforma integrada por 16 medios independientes, entre los que se encuentra Público. Según ese sondeo, un 49,9% votaría a favor de una república en caso de que se celebrase en España un referéndum acerca de la forma de Estado, mientras que un 34,9% se inclinaría por la monarquía. 

En su iniciativa parlamentaria, el diputado de la coalición abertzale preguntó al Gobierno si estaba al corriente de esa encuesta –en la que se estableció también que los escándalos de Juan Carlos I habían hundido su imagen– y qué valoración hacía de los resultados.

Además, consultó al Ejecutivo si contemplaba que el CIS "vuelva a realizar una pregunta clara y directa sobre la monarquía". La tercera y última pregunta apuntaba hacia las causas de ese silencio: "¿La falta de apoyo a la monarquía es el motivo por el que no se pregunta en el CIS?", cuestionó Iñarritu.

La respuesta del Ejecutivo ocupa tres líneas y no aclara ninguno de los asuntos concretos que preguntó el representante abertzale. En un documento fechado el pasado 26 de noviembre, el Gobierno se limita a señalar que "el CIS utiliza para sus estudios indicadores comparativos de valoración de las principales instituciones españolas, similares a los que se aplican en las investigaciones
sociológicas de otros centros de estudios y universidades internacionales".

Rechazo del Congreso

En septiembre pasado, PSOE, PP, Vox y Ciudadanos votaron juntos en el Congreso contra una iniciativa de Unidas Podemos que buscaba precisamente que el Gobierno se viese obligado a incluir las preguntas sobre la monarquía en las encuestas del CIS.

En aquella Proposición de Ley, la coalición de izquierdas advertía que el CIS no preguntaba por la monarquía desde abril de 2015. Hasta ahora, los reclamos para recuperar ese punto en las encuestas han caído en saco roto.  

