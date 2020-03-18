Estás leyendo: Sánchez presentará unos "Presupuestos de reconstrucción social" tras la crisis del coronavirus

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis del Covid-19 Sánchez presentará unos "Presupuestos de reconstrucción social" tras la crisis del coronavirus

El presidente del Gobierno anuncia en el Congreso que también se impulsará una comisión de estudio sobre la Sanidad pública con el objetivo de eliminar las deficiencias detectadas durante la crisis sanitaria.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, hoy sábado en el Congreso de los Diputados durante su intervención
El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, hoy sábado en el Congreso de los Diputados durante su intervención

madrid

Actualizado:

El Gobierno presentará unos Presupuestos de "reconstrucción social y económica" tras superar la crisis del Covid-19. Así lo ha anunciado el líder del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, este miércoles en el Congreso, donde comparece para dar explicaciones sobre el estado de alarma decretado desde el pasado sábado y sobre la emergencia sanitaria que vive el país.

"Presentaremos unos Presupuestos cuando acabe la emergencia sanitaria. Deberán ser unos presupuestos extrasociales. La experiencia nos demuestra hacia donde debemos ir: protección y seguridad del estado del bienestar y protección de los servicios públicos y de nuestro sistema de salud. La ciudadanía ha de sentirse segura, nadie puede quedar atrás y nosotros podemos y tenemos que garantizarlo", ha asegurado Sánchez.

El presidente del Gobierno también ha anunciado que tras superar la emergencia sanitaria el Ejecutivo impulsará una comisión de estudio y evaluación del sistema de Sanidad pública para eliminar las deficiencias detectadas durante la crisis del coronavirus.

El objetivo de esta comisión es elaborar un libro blanco que recoja los cambios necesarios en base a las deficiencias detectadas durante la crisis del coronavirus. "No podemos seguir ignorando que una buena sanidad requiere de una financiación que solo le puede dar un sistema fiscal justo y eficiente. Cuando llega una emergencia como esta nos damos cuenta de las carecnias, pero las carencias existen todos los días", ha insistido Sánchez.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú