El Gobierno propone al ministro Pedro Duque como candidato a director general de la Agencia Espacial Europea

Este organismo intergubernamental está dedicado a la investigación y el desarrollo de programas espaciales, y lo integran 22 miembros. El Ejecutivo destaca que sería "un honor" que, por primera vez, un español dirigiera la ESA.

El ministro de Ciencia e Innovación, Pedro Duque. (Fuente: Min. Ciencia e Innovación)

MADRID

El Gobierno ha propuesto formalmente al ministro de Ciencia e Innovación, Pedro Duque como candidato a director general de la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA, por sus siglas en inglés). 

La Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación ha informado en un comunicado a primera hora de este jueves de la candidatura de Duque a liderar esta organización intergubernamental, dedicada a la investigación y el desarrollo de programas espaciales, integrada por 22 miembros. 

Duque entró a formar parte de este organismo en 1992, al superar las pruebas para convertise en astronauta, como recuerda la SEC en el comunicado.

"El Gobierno considera que sería un honor que un español dirigiera por primera vez la Agencia Espacial Europea. Esta candidatura va en línea con la apuesta decidida de este Gobierno por la Ciencia y la Innovación como pilares para la reconstrucción económica de nuestro país y de Europa en su conjunto", reza el texto.

