Agentes de la Guardia Civil se han personado este miércoles en el Parlament de Cataluña para hacer un requerimiento de información ordenado por el Juzgado de Instrucción 13 de Barcelona, han informado fuentes parlamentarias y del Instituto Armado.
Los agentes han ido a la Cámara catalana como policía judicial para entregar el requerimiento y se han marchado, según fuentes parlamentarias. Este juzgado investiga desde febrero de 2017 los preparativos del 1-O y presuntas irregularidades del proceso soberanista.
