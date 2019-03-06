Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

1-O La Guardia Civil acude al Parlament para buscar información sobre el 1-O

Los agentes se han personificado en la Cámara catalana como policía judicial para entregar el requerimiento, por orden del Juzgado de Instrucción 13 de Barcelona, y se han marchado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El hemiciclo del Parlament de Catalunya completamente vacío. EFE

El hemiciclo del Parlament de Catalunya completamente vacío. EFE

Agentes de la Guardia Civil se han personado este miércoles en el Parlament de Cataluña para hacer un requerimiento de información ordenado por el Juzgado de Instrucción 13 de Barcelona, han informado fuentes parlamentarias y del Instituto Armado. 

Los agentes han ido a la Cámara catalana como policía judicial para entregar el requerimiento y se han marchado, según fuentes parlamentarias. Este juzgado investiga desde febrero de 2017 los preparativos del 1-O y presuntas irregularidades del proceso soberanista.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad