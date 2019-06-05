Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Podemos Idoia Villanueva asume la Secretaría Internacional de Podemos en sustitución de Pablo Bustinduy

Bustinduy, afín al sector de Íñigo Errejón, renunció el pasado mes de marzo a encabezar la lista de Podemos a la Eurocámara, pero seguía manteniendo sus cargos orgánicos en el partido.

Publicidad
Media: 3.50
Votos: 2
Idoia Villanueva, en una imagen de archivo. (EP)

Idoia Villanueva, en una imagen de archivo. (EP)

La eurodiputada electa de Podemos Idoia Villanueva se hará cargo de la Secretaría Internacional de Podemos, en sustitución de Pablo Bustinduy. Villanueva fue senadora por designación del Parlamento navarro en la X y XI Legislatura y ocupó la portavocía de Podemos en la comisión de Asuntos Exteriores.

De esta forma, Villanueva se sumará al Consejo Ciudadano Estatal (CCE) del partido, al tiempo que Alberto Rodríguez pasará a ocupar el cargo de secretario de Organización.

Bustinduy, afín al sector de Íñigo Errejón, renunció el pasado mes de marzo a encabezar la lista de Podemos a la Eurocámara y alegó no tener "la entereza y las fuerzas necesarias para asumir una responsabilidad pública tan importante". No obstante, colaboró con la candidatura de María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop y mantuvo la Secretaría Internacional de Podemos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad