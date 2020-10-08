El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ve "absolutamente imposible" que el Tribunal Supremo le impute, como ha reclamado el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón: "Sería una vulneración del Derecho sin parangón", ha afirmado.

De hecho, el también líder de Unidas Podemos ha incidido este jueves en que "ni como mera hipótesis" contemplan que el Alto Tribunal acabe investigándole. "Todo el mundo sabe lo que va a decir el Supremo"; "Es un imposible. En este país todavía no han condenado a nadie por sus ideas", argumentaba Iglesias en una entrevista en El món a RAC1.

Iglesias no contempla dimitir, porque no concibe verse imputado: "Es un imposible"

No lo conciben, incidía, porque hace tres semanas la Audiencia Nacional le devolvió su condición de perjudicado en el marco de la causa Dina, que el jue​z le había retirado anteriormente. "Sería inconcebible", argumentaba, señalando que no tendría sentido investigarle a él, cuando lo que hay sobre la mesa es un caso de espionaje del que él es víctima: "La filtración de datos de ese móvil me perjudica a mi", recordaba.



El juez del caso Dina elevó este miércoles una exposición razonada al Alto Tribunal -dado que Iglesias es aforado- para reclamar que le investigue por tres supuestos delitos en el marco de la causa relacionada con el robo del teléfono de su exasistente, Dina Bousselham, hoy directora de la web La Última Hora. Esta petición ha impactado como una bomba en el Ejecutivo, si bien el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ya ha transmitido su apoyo a Iglesias.

Así, el líder de Unidas Podemos no contempla dimitir, porque no concibe verse imputado -el Código Ético de Podemos obliga a renunciar a los procesados, no a los investigados-, y ha incidido en la línea argumental ya desgranada ayer por distintos portavoces de su partido: sostiene que no hay ninguna prueba en su contra, y que así lo reconoce el propio escrito del juez.

Además, Iglesias ha ironizado con la "casualidad" que supone que García Castellón esté también al frente de la instrucción de la operación Kitchen -espionaje del último Gobierno del PP- y sobre la causa que afecta a Corinna Larsen. "Sacad vosotros vuestras propias conclusiones", decía, evitando ser más explícito.





