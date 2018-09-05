La infanta Cristina recibe de Justicia los 322.000 euros de la fianza del caso Nóos

La infanta Cristina ha recibido del ministerio de Justicia los 322.000 euros de fianza que adelantó para hacer frente a las responsabilidades civiles del caso Nóos tras ser declarada participe a título lucrativo por la Audiencia de Palma y el Tribunal Supremo.
La hija del rey Juan Carlos fue sentenciada a pagar 265.000 euros por un dinero que se gastó a titulo personal y provenían de los delitos cometidos por su marido, Iñaki Urdangarin. La infanta fue absuelta en Palma y solicitó la devolución de dicha fianza, pero ha tenido que esperar a que el Tribunal Supremo se pronunciara al respecto. En junio, el Alto Tribunal rebajó su responsabilidad civil a 136.000 euros.
En 2014, ya ingresó la cantidad de 587.413 euros, una fianza por responsabilidad civil reclamada por el exfiscal Pedro Horrach, por lo que tendrá que solicitar una nueva devolución del restante.
Aunque la reclamación se hizo en julio del 2017, la cifra de 322.000 euros han sido ingresados ahora en su cuenta una vez que la sentencia del caso Nóos es firme.
La infanta ha recibido este dinero al final de un verano en el que ha estado alejada de su familia sin pisar Mallorca y visitando a su marido en la prisión de Brieva tras ingresar finalmente en la cárcel.
En Público creemos que ha llegado la hora de que los españoles podamos elegir en referéndum si queremos continuar con un régimen monárquico heredado de la dictadura o apostamos por una república. Por eso , hemos habilitado una consulta al respecto. Si todavía no has votado, puedes hacerlo aquí.
