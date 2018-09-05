La secretaria general de Podemos en Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, ha anunciado que está embarazada. Lo ha hecho a través de su cuenta de Instagram, en la que tiene 11.500 seguidores.
Se trata del primer hijo que espera la diputada andaluza junto a su pareja, el alcalde de Cádiz, José María González 'Kichi'. Él tiene otros dos hijos, fruto de su anterior matrimonio con Aitana Macías.
Rodríguez ha escrito que está "embarazada y feliz, sí" y anuncia que saldrá de cuentas el 28 de febrero, Día de Andalucía. "Ya no tan campestre, pero feliz igualmente. Dice mi ginecóloga que cumplo para el 28F, prometo que es casual", ha comentado en su perfil en la red social.
En las fotografías que acompañan el anuncio, se puede observar a la líder de Podemos en Andalucía en una actitud sonriente, apoyada en una furgoneta roja con la puerta abierta. Con un bikini, sombrero y luciendo tripita. Además, hay un detalle colgando en la foto que muchos seguidores no han pasado por alto.
