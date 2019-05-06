Jiménez Losantos, condenado por decir que el bebé de Bescansa "debe estar en algún contenedor"

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid confirma la condena al periodista Federico Jiménez Losantos y a Libertad Digital S.A por "una intromisión ilegítima en el derecho al honor" tras proferir varios insultos contra la exdiputada de Podemos Carolina Bescansa y su hijo, según adelanta la Cadena SER.

En 2017, el juzgado de Primera Instancia número 7 de Madrid lo condenó a pagar 10.000 euros a Bescansa por cargar contra ella tras acudir al Congreso con su hijo recién nacido en su programa de radio y más tarde en su videoblog oficial.

En estos espacios, Losantos afirmaba que "el pobre bebé de la Bescansa debe estar en algún contenedor, porque ya no lo han vuelto a sacar. No sé que habrán hecho con él, lo habrán dado en adopción". También llegaba a afirmar que "el niño iba dopado" en su visita al Congreso.

No es la primera vez que el periodista de extrema derecha arremete contra políticos de Podemos ya que en 2015 llegó a afirmar que dispararía a varios de sus diputados. "Veo a Errejón, veo a la Bescansa, veo a la Rita Maestre y me sale el monte, el agro… si llevo escopeta les disparo, menos mal que no la llevo", decía en su programa de EsRadio.