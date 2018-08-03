La defensa del presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ha presentado esta semana un recurso contra la prisión provisional dictada por el Tribunal Supremo (TS) y ha pedido su libertad alegando que "en todo momento" ejerció derechos reconocidos en la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos.
En un comunicado este viernes, Òmnium ha informado de que el recurso recuerda que "no hay motivos" para mantener a Cuixart en prisión porque ejerció la libertad de expresión, la libertad ideológica, el derecho de reunión y manifestación, y el derecho a la participación política.
Su defensa también ha criticado que el TS "no ha hecho en ningún momento una individualización de los motivos que expliquen porqué se ha de mantener a un líder de la sociedad civil encarcelado" ni una ponderación de los derechos humanos ejercidos.
Ha considerado que en el caso de Cuixart se ha producido "una clara vulneración del derecho al juez predeterminado por la ley" protegido en Tratados Internacionales y que el presidente de Òmnium nunca ha tenido la condición de aforado, por lo que la competencia para enjuiciarlo correspondería a los juzgados ordinarios de Barcelona. Ha añadido que la asunción de competencia por parte del TS también vulnera su derecho a la segunda instancia "al no permitirse la revisión de la sentencia que pueda dictar" el alto tribunal en un futuro.
La entidad también ha informado de que la defensa de Cuixart "se ha reforzado" con la incorporación de los abogados Àlex Solà --que trabajará con la letrada defensora Marina Roig-- y Olivier Peter y Benet Salellas, especializados en derechos humanos y que completarán su defensa desde la perspectiva del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos, el derecho europeo y el derecho internacional".
