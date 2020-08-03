Estás leyendo: Juan Carlos I queda a disposición de la Fiscalía 'para cualquier trámite o actuación que considere oportuna'

Juan Carlos I queda a disposición de la Fiscalía 'para cualquier trámite o actuación que considere oportuna' 

Así lo ha anunciado su abogado, Javier Sánchez-Junco, en un comunicado.

El rey emérito Juan Carlos I. EFE/JuanJo Martín/Archivo
madrid

julia pérez

El abogado de Juan Carlos I, Javier Sánchez-Junco, ha emitido un comunicado en el que aseugra que el rey emérito le ha "dado instrucciones para que haga público que, no obstante su decisión de trasladarse, en estos momentos, fuera de España, permanece en todo caso a disposición del Ministerio Fiscal para cualquier trámite o actuación que se considere oportuna".

La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo mantiene abiertas unas diligencias informativas que afectan directamente al rey emérito. Abarcan desde el 19 de junio de 2014, fecha de su abdicación y cuando perdió la inmunidad y comenzó a estar aforado ante el alto tribunal. 

Las pesquisas buscan averiguar el papel del rey emérito en el cobro de comisiones por la adjudicación del AVE a La Meca a empresas españolas. En concreto, la adjudicación de la Fase II.

