Corrupción El juez lleva a juicio a Ignacio González por fraude y malversación en el caso Lezo

Le procesa por la compra presuntamente fraudulenta por parte del Canal de Isabel II de la empresa brasileña Emissao por la que se pagó en 2003 unos 30 millones de dólares.

Ignacio González / EUROPA PRESS (TAREK)

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha procesado al expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid Ignacio González por la compra presuntamente fraudulenta por parte del Canal de Isabel II de la empresa brasileña Emissao por la que se pagó en 2003 unos 30 millones de dólares.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes jurídicas, el magistrado ha accedido a la petición de la Fiscalía y ha procesado al exdirigente del PP de Madrid por los delitos de fraude y malversación.

Anticorrupción también pedía el procesamiento del que fuera mano derecha de Ignacio González y expresidente de Inassa, Edmundo Rodríguez Sobrino; el ex delegado del Gobierno en Ceuta Luis Vicente Moro; la exdirectora del Canal María Fernanda Richmond; el exgerente de Inassa Diego García Arias; el exdirector de otra filial del Canal Ramón Navarro; así como el representante de Emissao Sebastiao Cristovam.

Con este auto de procesamiento, el magistrado considera pertinente el cierre de la segunda pieza de este caso que estalló en abril de 2017 con la detención del exvicepresidente madrileño, pues ya dictó otro auto en relación a la pieza sobre Inassa, en la que procesó a una veintena de ex altos cargos del Canal de Isabel II, en este caso por la compra de la empresa colombiana a finales de 2001.

