Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El juez ve suficientes indicios contra Josu Ternera por el atentado contra la casa cuartel de Zaragoza

El magistrado Ismael Moreno señala que existen méritos suficientes para reputar responsable a Josu Ternera como el autor intelectual y la persona que organizó y dio la orden de cometer el atentado contra la casa cuartel de Zaragoza

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 20 de abril de 2002, de José Antonio Urrutikoechea Bengoechea, 'Josu Ternera'. ARCHIVO / EFE

Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 20 de abril de 2002, de José Antonio Urrutikoechea Bengoechea, 'Josu Ternera'. ARCHIVO / EFE

El juez Ismael Moreno, en su auto de 12 de junio de 2019, ha señalado que existen suficientes indicios incriminatorios contra Josu Ternera por el atentado contra la casa cuartel de Zaragoza, según ha informado la Asociación Española de Guardias Civiles (AEGC).

Por ello, el juez ha aplazado por el momento la prueba de declaraciones que había sido solicitada por el abogado de la asociación Jorge Piedrafita que ejercita la acusación popular.

En el auto, el magistrado señala que existen méritos suficientes para reputar responsable a Josu Ternera como el autor intelectual y la persona que organizó y dio la orden de cometer el atentado contra la casa cuartel de Zaragoza, cuando era jefe del comité de dirección de la banda terrorista ETA.

AEGC subraya que el juez entiende en su auto que la prueba de declaraciones que solicitaron "no es necesaria" hasta que se produzca la declaración de Ternera para después valorar si es oportuno tomar las declaraciones de los autores materiales: los hermanos Herri y Jean Parot, Jacques Esnal y FredericHaramboure; así como de los dirigentes de ETA Francisco Mújica Garmendia 'Pakito' y José María Arregi Erostarbe 'Fiti'.

"Respetamos los argumentos del auto y valoramos positivamente que existan ya elementos indiciarios contra Josu Ternera y que nuestra acusación completará mediante más proposiciones de pruebas si fuera necesario en posteriores momentos de la instrucción o de cara a la celebración del juicio oral", ha señalado la asociación.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad