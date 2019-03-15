Anova Irmandade Nacionalista ha anunciado que no concurrirá a las elecciones generales del próximo 28 de abril después de no alcanzar un acuerdo con Esquerda Unida y Podemos Galicia para la reedición de la coalición electoral al margen del partido instrumental En Marea, que se presentará en solitario.
La organización que encabeza el diputado Antón Sánchez ha informado de la decisión a través de un comunicado en el que apuntan que, tras no fructificar las negociaciones que en las últimas semanas mantenían con Podemos y EU, "centrará sus esfuerzos en las próximas municipales trabajando en el espacio de la Unidad Popular".
"Lamentablemente no se dan las condiciones políticas para que Anova pueda firmar un acuerdo semejante al que dio origen a la coalición En Marea en 2016", señala el comunicado de Anova, emitido a pocas horas del cierre en la medianoche de este viernes del plazo para registrar coaliciones electorales.
(Habrá ampliación)
