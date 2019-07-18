Público
Torturas franquismo Una víctima de 'Billy el Niño' presenta la decimocuarta querella por torturas

Francisco Rodríquez Veloso denuncia haber sufrido torturas de Antonio González Pacheco, alias 'Billy el Niño', por militar en los Grupos de Resistencia Antifascista Primero de Octubre (GRAPO).

'Billy el Niño', exinspector de la policía de Franco. | EFE

La presunta víctima, Francisco Rodríguez Veloso, presenta hoy en los juzgados de Plaza Castilla la decimocuarta querella por un delito de torturas cometido por el antiguo policía franquista, Antonio González Pacheco, también conocido como 'Billy el Niño'

El denunciante afirma haber sido detenido el 13 de septiembre de 1978 en Orense, cuando era miembro de los Grupos de Resistencia Antifascista Primero de Octubre (GRAPO). Fue trasladado a Santiago de Compostela donde permaneció detenido una semana. En ambos lugares dice haber sido sometido a "torturas reiteradas y sistemáticas".

La última querella, presentada el pasado 5 de julio, se trataba de una querella conjunta entre cinco represaliados por las torturas durante el franquismo y la Transición, con motivo de delitos de lesa humanidad.

La querella se presentó contra miembros de la Brigada Información Social, la policía política, que actuaban desde la dirección de Seguridad de Madrid “para destacar que la represión del régimen franquista se dirigió contra toda la población española que pretendía lograr el advenimiento de la democracia". Entre ellos se encuentra también González Pacheco.

