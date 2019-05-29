La Mesa del Senado suspende a Romeva y ERC podría quedarse sin grupo propio

La Mesa del Senado ha acordado suspender a Raül Romeva, senador de ERC, después de analizar un informe de los servicios jurídicos del Senado, donde se avalaba la suspensión del senador a través de la misma fórmula utilizada por la Mesa del Congreso para suspender a los diputados en prisión preventiva: la aplicación del artículo 348 Bis de la ley de enjuiciamiento criminal. ERC había prestado 4 senadores a JxCat para que ambas formaciones catalanas tuvieran representación en la Cámara Alta, por lo que la suspensión de Romeva hace peligrar la posibilidad de que ERC tenga finalmente grupo propio. La Mesa ha dado 5 días a la formación para corregir su proposición de grupo parlamentario y decidir si mantiene o no la cesión de senadores a JxCat.
