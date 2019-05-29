Público
La Mesa del Senado suspende a Romeva y ERC podría quedarse sin grupo propio

El órgano ha adoptado la decisión con el voto en contra del senador del PNV Imanol Landa. ERC le había prestado cuatro parlamentarios a JxCat para que ambas formaciones tuvieran grupo propio; la Mesa le ha dado 5 días para cambiar su propuesta.

Raül Romeva y Manuel Cruz en el Senado. - EUROPA PRESS

La Mesa del Senado ha acordado suspender a Raül Romeva, senador de ERC, después de analizar un informe de los servicios jurídicos del Senado, donde se avalaba la suspensión del senador a través de la misma fórmula utilizada por la Mesa del Congreso para suspender a los diputados en prisión preventiva: la aplicación del artículo 348 Bis de la ley de enjuiciamiento criminal. ERC había prestado 4 senadores a JxCat para que ambas formaciones catalanas tuvieran representación en la Cámara Alta, por lo que la suspensión de Romeva hace peligrar la posibilidad de que ERC tenga finalmente grupo propio. La Mesa ha dado 5 días a la formación para corregir su proposición de grupo parlamentario y decidir si mantiene o no la cesión de senadores a JxCat.

((Habrá ampliación))

