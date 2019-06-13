"Abandonar el partido de la ciudadanía [Ciudadanos], aquel que pudo ser y no fue, un partido de libres e iguales que con el paso del tiempo se ha convertido en una maquinaria para detentar el poder, sólo el poder y nada más que el poder", con estas palabras inicia Miguel Ángel Berzal su carta de dimisión como miembro del Consejo General de Cs.
Berzal, fundador de la agrupación naranja en Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), se incorporó como miembro del Consejo General de Cs en febrero de 2017. En la carta publicada por El Correo de Pozuelo, el hasta ahora edil de la localidad madrileña relata que actualmente "los candidatos son impuestos por el aparato del partido y con las recomendaciones de los comisarios políticos".
El hasta ahora portavoz de Cs en Pozuelo asegura sentirse "estafado ideológicamente". "Me bajo del carro de la farsa ciudadana", añade. Berzal critica que la formación naranja ha utilizado la democracia "para construir una granja de líderes, aupados al estrado por su oportunismo y en muchos casos por su mediocridad".
Además de señalar que "Cs es un timo político", Miguel Ángel Berzal cuenta cómo denunció la falta de transparencia y de garantías del sistema de elecciones primarias del partido de Albert Rivera: "El tiempo demostró que los fallos del sistema de primarias eran la excusa para colocar a personas a dedo en puestos que no se habían ganado por su mérito y talento. Ahí está la denuncia ante la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, ahí están las masivas bajas de afiliados que han visto cómo se ha despreciado su trabajo", esgrime.
Y ahonda: "En muy poco tiempo, Cs se ha convertido en una agencia de colocación de familiares, de amigos, etc". Berzal asegura que los comisarios políticos intentaron convencerle para "colocar a colegas con dudosas relaciones dentro de la agrupación de Pozuelo con el fin de preparar su aterrizaje en las elecciones de 2019". A tenor de sus palabras, se negó a hacerlo y por ello le "apartaron". "La verdad es bien sencilla si defendemos la democracia", zanja.
