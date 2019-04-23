Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones generales 2019 Militantes de la CUP paran el autobús de Hazte Oír en Barcelona y los Mossos identifican a uno de sus candidatos

Han colocado pegatinas en la luna frontal del vehículo, que lleva en su carrocería la frase "el aborto no es violencia" atribuida al candidato de Cs, Albert Rivera. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
22/04/2019.- Ignacio Arsuaga, presidente de Hazte Oír, durante la presentación de tres autobuses contra PSOE, PP y Ciudadanos. / EFE - FERNANDO ALVARADO

Ignacio Arsuaga, presidente de Hazte Oír, durante la presentación de tres autobuses contra PSOE, PP y Ciudadanos. / EFE - FERNANDO ALVARADO

Un grupo de militantes de la CUP de Barcelona, junto a la concejal del Ayuntamiento Eulàlia Reguant y candidatos a las elecciones municipales, ha parado este martes a uno de los autobuses de Hazte Oír, que lleva en su carrocería la frase "el aborto no es violencia" atribuida al candidato de Cs, Albert Rivera, que también aparece en el autobús mediante una fotografía.

Los activistas han colocado pegatinas en la luna frontal del vehículo y los Mossos d'Esquadra les han impedido seguir haciéndolo, y han identificado al candidato de la CUP Barcelona a las elecciones municipales Francisco Garrobo.

Ante los medios, Garrobo ha criticado que, a pesar de que el Parlament pidiera que el autobús no circule, los Mossos han "aceptado" una denuncia interpuesta por Hazte Oír y lo han identificado. "La represión cae del lado de los antifascistas y feministas", ha lamentado Garrobo, que ha asegurado que existe impunidad hacia la extrema derecha en la ciudad.

Una vez han podido seguir su camino, la organización en contra de las leyes de género ha seguido su trayecto parando ante la Sagrada Família sin incidencias. Durante de la tarde de este martes seguirán con su itinerario, que no han explicado a la prensa. Desde la CUP han asegurado que intentarán que el autobús no pueda circular aunque "los Mossos parece que estén conjurados a que circule".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad