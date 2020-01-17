Público
Ministerio Seguridad Social El ministro Escrivá ve en la migración "una oportunidad" para hacer las pensiones sostenibles

El responsable gubernamental de Seguridad Social hace referencia al impulso positivo que puede suponer la llegada legal de migrantes para afrontar "el reto demográfico derivado del envejecimiento de la población".

El ministro de Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá. / Europa Press

El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ha pedido considerar la migración como "una oportunidad" para "la sostenibilidad del sistema de pensiones". Así lo ha indicado este viernes durante su intervención en la primera reunión ministerial sobre Migración e Integración de la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económico (OCDE), en París.

Según Escrivá, España debe apostar por el multilateralismo y la cooperación internacional como la única vía posible para una gestión adecuada de las migraciones. Para ello, según ha precisado, ya cuentan con dos instrumentos: la Agenda 2030 y el Pacto Mundial de las Migraciones.

José Luis Escrivá ha insistido en que "todos los países europeos van a necesitar de la migración" y ha remarcado la necesidad de una inmigración de carácter legal, teniendo en cuenta los estudios de algunos expertos en la materia que apuestan por la idea de que España precisará de una media de 270.000 migrantes anuales de aquí a 2050, debido a su proceso de envejecimiento.

"La migración contribuye al desarrollo y al bienestar de las sociedades y ayuda a superar los desafíos que pesan sobre los países o regiones de destino, como es el reto demográfico derivado del envejecimiento de la población", ha explicado.

Crear vías seguras como medida de control migratorio

El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones ha unido, al control y la vigilancia de fronteras y la cooperación con países de origen y destino, la promoción de vías de migración seguras, regulares y ordenadas y la creación de un marco integral de acogida e integración.

"Hay que analizar las migraciones, conocer sus mecanismos y ordenarlas para establecer políticas migratorias legales, reguladas, seguras e inclusivas", ha matizado Escrivá.

