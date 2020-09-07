Estás leyendo: Anticorrupción vincula a Cospedal con 'Kitchen' por afectarle el "material comprometedor" de Bárcenas

Los fiscales indican una posible vinculación directa como afectada por documentación supuestamente comprometedora para ella misma e indirecta como secretaria general del partido.

María Dolores de Cospedal / EFE
Madrid

Europa press

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción vincula a la exsecretaria general del PP Dolores de Cospedal y a su marido, el empresario Ignacio López del Hierro con la 'operación Kitchen' -el operativo parapolicial que se creo para sustraer documentos al extesorero del partido Luis Luis Bárcenas- por la "documentación comprometedora" que éste tendría sobre ella.

Así se señala en el informe que el Ministerio Público ha presentado ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García-Castellón, que investiga la pieza 'Kitchen' dentro del macrosumario por actividades irregulares del comisario jubilado en prisión José Manuel Villarejo.

Su vinculación al caso deriva, según los fiscales, del interés personal que Cospedal tendría en la operación por dos razones: directa como afectada por documentación supuestamente comprometedora para ella misma e indirecta como secretaria general del partido.

Su marido, López del Hierro, aparece en la investigación como la persona que pone en contacto a Andrés Gómez Gordo, responsable de la seguridad de su esposa, con Villarejo, para que éste manipule al chófer de Bárcenas.

Así se refleja en varias conversaciones que mantuvo Villarejo con su socio Adrián de la Joya y el comisario Jose Luis Olivera, incorporada al oficio policial inicial.

De ellas se deriva, además, que dentro de estos "encargos puntuales" que le habría realizado el PP a Villarejo estaría, identificado por el propio comisario, la "supuesta destrucción de ordenadores del Partido Popular", en alusión a los dispositivos de Bárcenas dañados que dieron lugar a una causa judicial.

