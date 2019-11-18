Muchas han sido las voces abiertamente contrarias al futuro Gobierno que puede formarse en España tras el pacto entre Unidas Podemos y el PSOE la pasada semana. Sin embargo, pocas han sido tan contundentes como la del expresidente popular José María Aznar, quien vaticina una "crisis constitucional y del sistema de consecuencias devastadoras" si dicho Ejecutivo se convierte en una realidad.
Aznar, durante la presentación de un informe sobre la OTAN de la FAES –institución que preside–, ha asegurado que la única alternativa viable para el país es una alianza constitucionalista y la alternativa es una "coalición de socialistas radicales, comunistas e independentistas". Sin embargo, para esa opción que cuenta con su validación, el exmandatario descarta taxativamente el liderazgo de Sánchez.
"Esa alianza de partidos constitucionales no puede estar encabezada por quien está haciendo la contraalianza", sentencia. Fruto de esta actual coyuntura, Aznar ha querido ir más allá e incluso poner en duda la continuidad del sistema del 78, al cual ve en "gravísimo riesgo". Por eso, ha avisado de que lo deseable es una alianza de partidos constitucionales, pero ha admitido que en una situación como la actual, plantear abstenciones técnicas es algo que está "totalmente fuera de la realidad".
Más allá de la formación del nuevo Ejecutivo, el exdirigente popular ve con malos ojos el actual pluralismo de partidos imperante en el Congreso. Para él, que existan 16 partidos en la Cámara no es un buen síntoma, sino que sirve para "poner a España al borde del cantonalismo otra vez", vía que el rechaza de manera tajante. Por ello, asegura que el país vive "un proceso de desintegración".
