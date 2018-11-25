Público
Brexit Casado y Rivera critican el acuerdo del Gobierno sobre Gibraltar mientras Iglesias muestra su apoyo

Los líderes conservadores se han mostrado en contra del acuerdo mientras Iglesias ha asegurado que no protestará si de verdad ayuda a los trabajadores.

Rivera, Iglesias y Casado han mostrado posiciones diversas sobre el acuerdo alcanzado.

El anuncio de Pedro Sánchez sobre el acuerdo alcanzado con Reino Unido en relación al brexit ha traído reacciones entre los líderes de los principales partidos. 

Ahora que los 27 han aprobado el texto negociado entre Reino Unido y Bruselas, con el último escollo del acuerdo sobre Gibraltar, las principales voces de la derecha se han mostrado decepcionados con el acuerdo alcanzando, calificándolo como algo de poco valor. 

El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, calificó el acuerdo de "fracaso histórico". "En un futuro España no ganará legislativamente en los tribunales cualquier decisión", dijo Casado en relación a la supuesta vaguedad que el tratado tiene en cuanto a la capacidad de decisión de España sobre el peñón. 

Albert Rivera aprovechó su aparición en una entrevista en La Sexta Noche para calificar el acuerdo como un "mal acuerdo: "Un acuerdo que no es vinculante es un mal acuerdo".

El propio ministro principal de Gibraltar, Fabián Picardo, aseguró que no comprende el triunfalismo de Pedro Sánchez, ya que el acuerdo no tiene valor legal: "Son pedazos de papel que no tienen ningún valor legal", dijo en un comunicado.

Más positivo se ha mostrado Pablo Iglesias, ya que ha declarado que apoyará el acuerdo alcanzado siempre que sirva para defender a los trabajadores. "Si el acuerdo con Bruselas sirve para defender a los trabajadores del Campo de Gibraltar, el Gobierno tendrá nuestro apoyo. Ojalá viéramos la misma firmeza para defender los presupuestos" aprovechó para recordar el secretario general de Podemos.

