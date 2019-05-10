El exvicepresidente del Gobierno y ex secretario general del PSOE, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, continúa ingresado en el Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda sin cambios en su delicado estado de salud y acompañado solo por la familia.
El pronóstico de Pérez Rubalcaba sigue siendo este viernes de "extrema gravedad" como se informó ayer y no se hará pública más información por deseo expreso de la familia, según fuentes del entorno del político socialista.
El histórico dirigente se encuentra ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del centro sanitario, donde se le ha aplicado el protocolo diagnóstico y terapéutico habitual, tras haber sufrido, en la tarde de ese miércoles, un infarto cerebral.
Desde primeras horas de la mañana se han congregado en las inmediaciones del Puerta de Hierro numerosos periodistas. El preocupante estado de salud del histórico dirigente político ha conmocionado a la familia socialista y, desde que se conoció la noticia de su hospitalización, han sido numerosas las muestras de apoyo procedentes de todos los ámbitos políticos e institucionales.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, los expresidentes Felipe González y José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y otros destacados socialistas se acercaron ayer al hospital para interesarse por su estado de salud. El Rey Felipe VI y otros dirigentes de distintos partidos políticos han hablado también con la familia.
