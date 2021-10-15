MADRIDActualizado:
El PSOE frena su ascenso registrado en julio y septiembre, perdiendo algo menos de un punto en estimación de voto, mientras que el PP recorta distancias, pero sigue estando a 6,4 puntos, según refleja el barómetro del mes de octubre del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas.
Tras el batacazo en las elecciones madrileñas de mayo, y las subidas consecutivas que lograron los de Pablo Casado, el partido de Pedro Sánchez empezó a recuperar fuelle durante los últimos meses hasta llegar en septiembre al 29,6% en estimación de voto, rozando los 10 puntos de distancia con el PP, que había caído dos puntos hasta quedarse con una estimación de voto del 20,5%.
Si bien, la subida consecutiva del precio de la luz, y por ende, del IPC ha lastrado al PSOE, a pesar de las medidas tomadas en el seno del Gobierno de coalición para reducir el coste en la factura, como el recorte a las eléctricas avalado sin cambios este jueves por el Congreso.
Según el barómetro de octubre, los socialistas se sitúan en el 28,5%, mientras que el PP ha recuperado fuelle en octubre al obtener el 22,1% de los votos. Vox consigue el 13,2%, Unidas Podemos un 11,8% y Ciudadanos llega al 6%. ERC logra el 3,1% de los votos y Más País/Compromís llegan al 3%.
Sobre la valoración de ministros, el CIS destaca las tres ministras mejores valoradas: Margarita Robles a la cabeza con un 5,5, Nadia Calviño con un 5,4 y Yolanda Díaz también con un 5,4.
[Habrá ampliación]
